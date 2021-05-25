Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $17,579,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

