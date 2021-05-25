Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

FBHS opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

