Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 1,325 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $282,014,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $93,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 435,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.11. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.