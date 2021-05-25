Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 3,188 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 414,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $3,248,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

