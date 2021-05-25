Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 26,608 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,608 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of Vistra worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Vistra stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

