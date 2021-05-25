Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $23.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,073. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.