Stealth (XST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,812.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $3,812.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000977 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053532 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

