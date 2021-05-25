Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00056754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00353764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00182640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003851 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00834401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

