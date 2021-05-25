STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.80.

STE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,262. STERIS has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,121 shares of company stock worth $1,026,073. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

