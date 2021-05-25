Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Declares Dividend of €0.03

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of STCK stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a market cap of £546 million and a P/E ratio of 19.30.

In other news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

