Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 21,138 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,320% compared to the average volume of 618 put options.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.67. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

