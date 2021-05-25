Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,852 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,069% compared to the average volume of 244 put options.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

