Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,534 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,080% compared to the average volume of 41 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGM. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.94. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

