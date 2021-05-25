Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

