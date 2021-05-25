Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,111 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97.

