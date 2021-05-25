Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.