Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

