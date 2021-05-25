Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 402 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

