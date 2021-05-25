Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $114.80 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $114.80 or 0.00300866 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00355354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00182517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00828563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

