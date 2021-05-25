Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 607 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

