Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 28 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

TDG opened at $614.92 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $393.15 and a 12 month high of $633.04. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.81 and a 200 day moving average of $594.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

