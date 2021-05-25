Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 99 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

