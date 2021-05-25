Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.05 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

