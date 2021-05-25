Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 925 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.