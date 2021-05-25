Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 199 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

PANW opened at $364.52 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

