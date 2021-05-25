Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 24,426 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.