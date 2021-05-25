Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 551 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average of $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

