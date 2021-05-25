Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.