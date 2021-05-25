Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $215,395.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $215,395.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.22 or 0.00641856 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001333 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

