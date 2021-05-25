Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,486. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

