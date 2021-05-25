Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.
Shares of SUI opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $152,726,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $135,532,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
