Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of SUI opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $152,726,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $135,532,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

