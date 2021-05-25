Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.58 million-$94.63 million.

STG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 255,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,346. The firm has a market cap of $166.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.59 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

