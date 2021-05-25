Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $141,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

