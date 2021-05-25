Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $71.27 million and $2.75 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.85 or 0.06752142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00200837 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,988,100 coins and its circulating supply is 317,704,586 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

