Superior Plus (SPB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/14/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Superior Plus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$16.25 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Superior Plus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Superior Plus had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7295179 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

