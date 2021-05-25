Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,823 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.