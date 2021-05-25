SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $575.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $546.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $195.11 and a twelve month high of $595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

