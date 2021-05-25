Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.49

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 156787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWMAY. AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

