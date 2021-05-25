Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $30.78 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00985588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.93 or 0.10144106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00086536 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,507,581 coins and its circulating supply is 12,581,845 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.