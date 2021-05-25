Swiss National Bank Buys 29,200 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Monster Beverage worth $138,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

