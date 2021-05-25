Swiss National Bank Has $133.56 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $133,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.