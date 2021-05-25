Swiss National Bank Has $161.59 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 679,930 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of DuPont de Nemours worth $161,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,886 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

