Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $155,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 63,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 109,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 229,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

