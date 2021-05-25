Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $147,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.26%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

