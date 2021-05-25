Swiss National Bank Purchases 111,800 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,353,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $145,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,847,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

