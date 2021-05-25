Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,692,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $168,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

