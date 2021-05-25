Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

