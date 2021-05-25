SYNC Network Trading 36% Lower This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $16,071.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00502894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024016 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.05 or 0.01441097 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 142,115,762 coins and its circulating supply is 114,697,042 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

