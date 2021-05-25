Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.02

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.02 and last traded at $89.87, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock valued at $385,804,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,026,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,242 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

