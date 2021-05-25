Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-$107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

SYPR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 301,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,464. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

